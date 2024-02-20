NWI Management LP Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NWI Management LP cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. NWI Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. 3,299,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,151. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

