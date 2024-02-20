NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
