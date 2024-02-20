Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $796.18 million and approximately $136.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.24 or 0.05707195 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00073242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

