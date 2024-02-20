Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Raised to $1.05

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.63 to $1.05 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Oatly Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

OTLY stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Oatly Group by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

