Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Raised to $1.05

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.63 to $1.05 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTLY
Oatly Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Oatly Group by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.