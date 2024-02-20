OceanaGold (OGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect OceanaGold to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

OceanaGold Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGC. Scotiabank cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.13.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.