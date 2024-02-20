Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $7.58

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.78. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 525,215 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 366.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

