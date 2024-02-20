OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

OGE stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $222,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.