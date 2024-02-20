Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $24.69

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $23.85. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 970,691 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

