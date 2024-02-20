Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $81.36. 198,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 742,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $3,962,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

