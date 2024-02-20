Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.64% of Omnicell worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Omnicell by 561.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 180.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Omnicell by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. 176,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

