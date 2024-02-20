Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Omnicom Group worth $33,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OMC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. 194,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

