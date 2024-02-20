ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OGS opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

