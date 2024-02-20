OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.92

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 62807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$112.27 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.28.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

