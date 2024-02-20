Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 24,887 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.15% of Carter’s worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 18.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. 285,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,198. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

