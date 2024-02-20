Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 3,523 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

CTRA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 1,964,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,449. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

