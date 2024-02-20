Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 26,532 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 57,206 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 266,558 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 871.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 395,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,483. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.