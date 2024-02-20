Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 205,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

