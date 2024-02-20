Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $152.72. 253,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,386. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

