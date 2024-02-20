Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.29 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.11% of ONE Gas worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OGS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. 125,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,911. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

