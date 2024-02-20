Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,736 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.19% of Macerich worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. 542,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.