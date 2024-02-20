Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.61 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 472.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,045 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 29.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 164.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelixis by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 229,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 774,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis



Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

