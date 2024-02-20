Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.32 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,656,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 181.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 44.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 156,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

