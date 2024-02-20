Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Evergy worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 588,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

