Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabot by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 89,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

