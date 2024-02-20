Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,710 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD traded down $8.62 on Tuesday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

