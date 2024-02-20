Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,194 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises approximately 3.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.74% of PACCAR worth $331,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 521,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Get Our Latest Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.