Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $274.77 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,536,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,773,000. KeyCorp comprises approximately 3.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 2.73% of KeyCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $53,678,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. DA Davidson dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY remained flat at $14.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,545,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

