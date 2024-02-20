Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up 8.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.41% of Onto Innovation worth $150,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $13.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 391,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

