OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

