Oppenheimer Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coinbase Global from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $193.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,623,647.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

