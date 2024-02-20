Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 214,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.