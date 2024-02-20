O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,056.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,051.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $990.72 and a 200 day moving average of $959.28. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,416,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

