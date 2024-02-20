Oribel Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.0% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of META traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,525,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,655,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

