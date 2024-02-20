Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,000. Snowflake comprises about 0.9% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,759. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.81.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

