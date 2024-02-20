Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 240,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,245,000. Waste Connections makes up 2.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.03.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.31.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

