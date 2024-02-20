ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 6.7%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 77,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 437,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

The stock has a market cap of $703.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 in the last 90 days. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678,571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

