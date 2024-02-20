Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $21.21

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $22.00. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 372,579 shares traded.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,802 shares of company stock valued at $604,213 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $1,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

