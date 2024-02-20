Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

