Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.37. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2,814,344 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.54.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

