Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires New Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 393,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.12% of Harrow Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health Trading Up 6.7 %

Harrow Health stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 469,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

