Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 123,279 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,279 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials accounts for 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.73% of Summit Materials worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Summit Materials Stock Down 3.0 %

SUM stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 708,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,758. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $41.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

