Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys New Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after buying an additional 201,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Inogen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,140,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 118,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 484,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,368. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

