Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.65% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

CPSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 92,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a P/E ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

