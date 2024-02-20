Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $462,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,546,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 339,210 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,031,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,106,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 131,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 2,153,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

