Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $48.86 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for 2.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.98% of Globus Medical worth $48,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 845,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,458. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

