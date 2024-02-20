Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $57.08 Million Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments comprises about 3.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $57,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. 484,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

