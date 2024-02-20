Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $8.22 Million Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $30,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,387. The firm has a market cap of $835.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

