Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $738,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Viasat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Viasat in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 826,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,342. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

