Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 2,000 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,754,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 73,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,600. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,821 shares of company stock worth $1,187,733. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.