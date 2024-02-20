Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases New Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 219,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.90% of TELA Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TELA. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 8,294.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Trading Down 4.4 %

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.43. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELA. JMP Securities cut their target price on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

